MSNBC’s ReidOut host Joy Reid will do just about anything to promote radical leftist policies. On Thursday night’s episode, Reid promoted the baseless claim that Republicans are actively working to steal elections and prevent all black people from voting. She further argued that Democrats were the only ones fighting to uphold democracy through policies including the “For the People Act.”

Reid, along with her guests Kurt Bardella and Al Sharpton, whined about how if Republicans win on this issue, “we will never have a fair election in this country ever again.”

The main takeaway from this segment was that Democrats need to do more to defend the right to vote and do whatever it takes to ensure that Republicans lose in the fight. Bardella summarized this in a long rant:

It’s hard to believe, even though Joe Biden won, even though Democrats control the House and Senate, voting in America has gotten harder since that night and if Democrats need to understand that the way Republicans are going if they have their way if they’re allowed to do this unchecked, we will never have a fair election in this country ever again. And Republicans will make it so that the outcome will always be that they win. They are trying to impose a minority radical extreme view on the majority of this country and of all the priorities that we have, and they’re all important, climate change, gun reform, dealing with COVID, getting the economy back together, nothing supersedes our democratic rights. Nothing will matter if you don’t win this fight.

Reid then compared the right’s attempt to “steal elections” to Apartheid: “This stuff feels very familiar. It does feel like they’re trying to sort of create sort of a South African-style system where only they are allowed to vote. Everyone else is so restricted that they can’t.” For Reid and Sharpton, the fight against voter suppression is like a war and Democrats must fight to replace their base with people who will fight on the front lines. She urged her viewers to recognize that “this is now a fight to the finish. It’s democracy or autocracy. It’s America or 1980s South Africa. That’s how serious it is, Democrats. Wake up.”

Reid and her guests ignored the fact that many Americans support voter id laws and attempts to ensure election security. Instead, they gaslighted their viewers by claiming that democracy is at stake, and if people don’t fight back, America will become like South Africa.

Below is a transcript of the segment, click “expand” to read:

MSNBC’s The ReidOut

07/08/21

7:10 p.m. EST KURT BARDELLA: It’s hard to believe, even though Joe Biden won, even though Democrats control the House and Senate, voting in America has gotten harder since that night and if Democrats need to understand that the way Republicans are going if they have their way if they’re allowed to do this unchecked, we will never have a fair election in this country ever again. And Republicans will make it so that the outcome will always be that they win. They are trying to impose a minority radical extreme view on the majority of this country and of all the priorities that we have, and they’re all important, climate change, gun reform, dealing with COVID, getting the economy back together, nothing supersedes our democratic rights. Nothing will matter if you don’t win this fight. REID: Yes. Nothing will matter. Once they get control, and Rev, you and I were in South Africa before. This stuff feels very familiar. It does feel like they’re trying to sort of create sort of a South African-style system where only they are allowed to vote. Everyone else is so restricted that they can’t. (….) 7:13 p.m. EST AL SHARPTON: The war must be the movement must say to those that are on the frontline, either you protect us or we put other people in the front lines. But this is non-negotiable. We are not giving up our right to vote. REID: They’re going to find out. They’re going to mess around and find out that if they won’t fight for their base, their base will replace them with people who will fight. The other difference between now and the 1960s is everybody in Congress were old white guys who even if they were far-right or far-left or in the middle, could all sit down and have a beer together because they were basically socially all on the same side and could all live with whatever the results were. This is now a fight to the finish. It’s democracy or autocracy. It’s America or 1980s South Africa. That’s how serious it is, Democrats. Wake up. Do the clapping. Wake up.

