Stasi’s Mom Has Got It Going On

In a move from Stalin’s playbook, Dana Nessel, Michigan’s Democrat attorney general and buddy of Governor Whitmer, is “probing” people who dare to suggest that election fraud is real and are working to prove it. Nessel’s office stated that the request to investigate the whistleblowers came from Michigan state Senate Republicans RINOs.

The GOP-led state Senate issued a 55-page report stating that it had found no evidence of voter fraud in 2020.

Attorney Matthew DePerno has offered to show his evidence to Michigan RINOs, but they don’t seem to be interested.

Matt DePerno giving MI Rep. Steve Johnson (RINO) an opportunity to look at the evidence of massive election fraud in Michigan. (Click pic to read) pic.twitter.com/Z9l6wcU8mc — William Bailey (@William65021914) July 7, 2021

FACT-O-RAMA! If I fish for walleye in a bowling alley and don’t catch any, it doesn’t mean walleyes aren’t real. It means I’m a really bad fisherman.

The Good Guys: True Wolverines

This move to investigate those who are looking into voter fraud is a clear threat directed toward the patriotic whistleblowers whom Nessel and the RINOs fear most: DePerno and former Michigan state Sen. Patrick Colbeck, the latter of whom is posting information on potential election fraud in Michigan at Let’s Fix Stuff. Both of these men provide day-to-day updates on what they are finding. DePerno and Colbeck claim the evidence is stacking up, and say they will proceed to investigate and audit, even though the election can’t be overturned at this point. Evidence they claim to have found includes remote-access log-ons to Dominion voting machines and 66,194 unregistered votes in just nine Michigan counties. None of this looks good for Michigan’s top three women.

The Mean Girls: Witches of East Lansing

Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer, whose gubernatorial tenure has been battered like a perch, has a history of arresting people who stand up to her.

Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson violated state law when she went around the state legislature and dictated her own rules on absentee voting.

Whitmer’s pitbull, AG Nessel, decided that enemies of the state will get a visit from the Michigan State Police. Nessel’s grounds for investigating the whistleblowers is that they are profiting from their work.

My office looks forward to partnering with @MIAttyGen @dananessel on this critical investigation into the real fraud that took place in 2020: efforts to deceive Michigan citizens about their vote with misleading, false statements about the accuracy & integrity of our elections. https://t.co/Z8dzEIQiY5 — Jocelyn Benson (@JocelynBenson) July 8, 2021

DePerno told The Epoch Times, “Dana Nessel is a lawless Marxist. She is trying to stop our investigation into election fraud. She is also opposing counsel in the case Bailey v. Antrim County and Jocelyn Benson. She is now using the power of the police state to actively investigate opposing counsel. This is unethical, unconstitutional, and criminal (see MCL 750.505). Dana Nessel must resign immediately for her unethical conduct.”

Antrim County

It all started here on election night when Dominion voting machine tallies suggested that Biden won Antrim County, a largely Republican part of northern Michigan. Critics insist the machines’ miscounting was due to human error.

2020 Election Integrity: Michigan – Court Supervised Forensic Audit – New Article Shared By Plaintiffs Attorney Antrim County Audit Attorney Finds Program on Connected Voting System that could Manipulate Michigan Votes https://t.co/ZgCo4NhicP pic.twitter.com/XoPIGrTRUC — Rasmussen Reports (@Rasmussen_Poll) May 12, 2021

