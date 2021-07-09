https://bongino.com/micky-ward-mike-pompeo-and-jesse-waters-to-join-unfiltered-with-dan-bongino

There’s going to be three interviews you won’t want to miss on Unfiltered With Dan Bongino this Saturday.

This week’s guests will include “Irish” Micky Ward, Mike Pompeo, and Jesse Waters. The show airs on Fox News at 10PM EST.

Ward is a former professional boxer who won the World Boxing Union welterweight title in 2000. He was portrayed by Mark Wahlberg in the 2010 film “The Fighter,” which is based off his early career. Former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has been making headlines recently over his backing of the Wuhan lab leak theory, and for opposition to critical race theory. Meanwhile, Jesse Waters, a familiar face on the network, currently co-hosts “The Five.”

According to Nielsen Media Research, the show is averaging 1.5 million viewers and 264,000 in the 25-54 demo. Compared to 2Q’2021, the show is up nearly 45% in BOTH categories. In fact, the show easily beats MSNBC and CNN in the Saturday primetime hour – beating the competition combined by 65% overall and over 50% in the demo.

