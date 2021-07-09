http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/0HrX9hocgK0/

Friday on Fox News Channel’s “America’s Newsroom,” Sen. Mike Lee (R-UT) sounded off on some states using COVID-19 relief funds for far-left programs such as Critical Race Theory being utilized in schools.

Lee said Critical Race Theory is “bad for America” because it “weaponizes” diversity rather than celebrating it.

“When you helped pass that initial COVID relief money, and there has been more since then, did you ever think it would be used for something like this?” host Dana Perino asked.

“Heavens, no,” Lee replied. “But, you know, it’s tragic when this does happen, and when it does happen, we have to push back on it.”

“Look, the federal government should have very little role in the first place in anything having to do with primary and secondary education,” he added. “K-12 schools really are creatures of state and local governments, not the federal government. We certainly shouldn’t be stepping in with Critical Race Theory. Look, we should be celebrating diversity. Critical Race Theory doesn’t celebrate diversity. It weaponizes it. That’s bad for America, and it doesn’t help heal the wounds that need to be healed.”

Lee acknowledged bad things have happened in the nation’s history but argued America would not improve by focusing on its past flaws.

“It’s destructive to any civilization,” he concluded.

