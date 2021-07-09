http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/DrudgeReportFeed/~3/qcQPGN3mf48/

A Hamptons property on Duck Pond Lane hit the market for $35 million on today — and that the price includes a $1 million TV.

The just-built Southampton home, at 63 Duck Pond Lane, is owned by developer Yale Fishman, president of Hamptons Luxury Estates.

It comes with an elevator — completed on July 1 — and an indoor movie theater that seats 12, which is in addition to the outdoor million dollar TV.

There’s also a gym with a Peloton bike and a Peloton treadmill.

The million dollar TV seats 12 around an outdoor firepit. It’s 18-feet wide and 8-feet tall.

“It’s hydraulic, and comes out of the ground, like something you see at Universal,” notes broker Shawn Elliott, of Nest Seekers International, who is listing the home with Peggy Zabakolas, star of Netflix’s “Million Dollar Beach House.”

“If it starts raining, it immediately drops down into its vault,” Elliott added.

The nine-bedroom, 12-bathroom, smart-wired home is 16,032 square feet, near Cooper’s Beach.

The first floor features a foyer with 20-foot ceilings, and a great room with a marble fireplace.

There’s also an open chef’s kitchen and lots of windows to flood the property with light.

Downstairs, there’s an 1,100-bottle wine cellar with an inlaid stone floor, an indoor basketball court and the gym, theater and spa, which comes with a steam room and sauna.

Outside there’s a pool, fire pit, spa, sunken tennis court, and a 1,200-square-foot pool house.





The nine-bedroom, 12-bathroom, smart-wired home is 16,032 square feet. Rise Media



A Peloton-equipped gym is on site. Rise Media Up Next

Close How it works is a character drops from a height… 2 View Slideshow Back

Continue

The home also boasts zoned thermostats, hydronic radiant-heated floors, a dehumidification system, a solar panel energy system, back up generator, an ultraviolet/ozone sanitization system and a three-car garage with an electric charging station.

As the Hamptons becomes a primary base for many New Yorkers who are leaving the city, it has become increasingly “amenity driven,” Elliott says. “It’s more annual, less seasonal and more generational.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

