The San Francisco Gay Men’s Chorus recently released an original song, in which they declare they are “coming for your children,” sparking widespread criticism.

“You think that we’ll corrupt your kids, if our agenda goes unchecked,” one choir member sings. “Funny, just this once, you’re correct.”

“We’ll convert your children. Happens bit by bit. Quietly and subtly. And you will barely notice it. You can keep them from disco. Warn about San Francisco. Make ’em wear pleated pants. We don’t care. We’ll convert your children. We’ll make them tolerant and fair,” the lyrics include.

“We’ll convert your children. Someone’s gotta teach them not to hate. We’re coming for them. We’re coming for your children. We’re coming for them. We’re coming for them. We’re coming for your children,” the song adds later. “Your children will care about fairness and justice for others. Your children will work to convert all their sisters and brothers. Then soon we’re almost certain, your kids will start converting you!”

“The gay agenda is coming home. The gay agenda is here! But you don’t have to worry because there’s nothing wrong with standing by our side.”

Conservatives, understandably, were outraged by the song. In response, the choir claimed that the song was “tongue-in-cheek.”

“The far-right conservative media found our “Message…” video and have taken it as their cause,” the choir announced in a statement. “This has all happened in the last 24 hours and it continues to pick up steam.”

“They have taken the lyrics out of context to support a narrative that suits their intolerant and hateful needs,” the statement continued. “It is obvious the tongue-in-cheek humor is lost on many.”

Now, as a British person living in the United States, I am unfortunately familiar with sarcasm, irony, and parody landing like a brick. But this statement does raise an important question: was this actually tongue-in-cheek?

The answer is, of course, no. And that is the point. It’s one thing to use parody to poke fun. It is entirely another to hide behind parody to push the same narrative.

In this very statement, the choir admitted that their intent is to “convert your children.” Not to homosexuality, of course, but into advocates of their broader ideology.

“After decades of children being indoctrinated and taught intolerance for anyone who is ‘other,’ from using the Bible as a weapon to reparative therapy, it’s our turn,” the statement reads. “We have dedicated ourselves to being role models, teaching, and spreading the message of love, tolerance and celebration through our music”

Of course, this statement is entirely intolerant. Forced tolerance is not tolerance, and neither is viewing religious Americans who hold different views as guilty of “weaponizing” their religious text.

If I sarcastically say, “I am a Leftist,” that’s tongue-in-cheek because I am not.

If I say “I am a conservative” in a sarcastic tone, that’s not tongue-in-cheek, because the underlying message is an accurate portrayal of my position.

In this case, they’re simply coming up with a retrospective shield in order to blindly reject criticism.

That’s not “tongue-in-cheek,” fellas.

Ian Haworth is an Editor and Writer for The Daily Wire. Follow him on Twitter at @ighaworth.

The views expressed in this piece are the author’s own and do not necessarily represent those of The Daily Wire.

