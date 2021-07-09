https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/07/pfizer-seeks-approval-third-vaccine-dose-3988-pfizer-vaccine-deaths-far-year/

Pfizer is planning to seek approval for a third dose of its COVID-19 vaccine for distribution.

The never-ending vaccines are here for a disease that is less lethal for those under 30-years-old than the seasonal flu.

Breitbart.com reported:

Pfizer is ready to seek U.S. authorization for a third dose of its coronavirus vaccine, outlining Thursday a top up shot within 12 months could dramatically boost immunity and counter any virus mutant. TRENDING: BREAKING: Wicked Michigan AG Is Using State Police to Go After Those Who Made “False Claims” About 2020 Election Fraud Pfizer’s Dr. Mikael Dolsten told the Associated Press early data from the company’s booster study suggests people’s antibody levels rise five- to 10-fold after a third dose, compared to their second dose months earlier. In April, Pfizer flagged plans to ask the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for emergency authorization of a third dose, as Breitbart News reported. “We believe that the third dose will raise the antibody response 10- to 20- fold,” Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla said at the time, likening it to the annual flu shot. “Every year, you need to go to get your flu vaccine,” Bourla said. “It’s going to be the same with COVID. In a year, you will have to go and get your annual shot for Covid to be protected.”

According to the VAERS government website there have been a total of 6,985 reported deaths from the COVID vaccine in the US so far this year.

There have been 3, 988 deaths in the US from the Pfizer vaccine so far this year.

