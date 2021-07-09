https://twitchy.com/gregp-3534/2021/07/09/photos-kamala-harris-hosts-a-summer-bbq-for-her-staff-that-politico-reported-feel-like-sit/

In the wake of media reports that her staff is “dysfunctional” and they “feel like s*it,” Vice President Kamala Harris and her husband hosted said staff at their residence for a summer BBQ on Thursday. Check out the photos:

Our comms/press teams + @SecondGentleman! Great night at the @VP’s residence for a summer bbq. Very grateful for this team ✨ pic.twitter.com/yTg7PELnNd — Rachel Palermo (@RachelPalermo46) July 9, 2021

But it’s clear that someone distributed the photos to the staffers are there are duplicates showing up on different staffers’ feeds.

Here’s the same one as above:

Here’s another. Top left. . .

.@VP and @SecondGentleman hosted our entire team tonight and it was a wonderful occasion. Serving on a team that reflects the best of this country is an honor. Onward as we #BuildBackBetter. #VPRBBQ pic.twitter.com/mvN7rh7sWu — Vincent Evans (@VinceEvans46) July 9, 2021

. . .bottom left:

This is now a thread lol. (Clearly I’m having a great time) pic.twitter.com/MUR16su0px — SDS (@SymoneSanders46) July 9, 2021

The hashtag to coordinate the message is a nice touch, too:

What an honor to be at the Vice President’s residence with incredible colleagues for a post July 4th BBQ. As always an honor to work on a team that looks like America. Thank you, @VP & @SecondGentleman for having us over! #VPRBBQ pic.twitter.com/PxH4FUjvfq — Opal Vadhan (@OpalVadhan46) July 8, 2021

Maybe they’re mocking a video of Joe Biden and that’s why they’re laughing?

And this staffer can’t even keep his story straight. Harris clearly didn’t take the photo on the left because that’s her in the background. And the photo on the right isn’t a “selfie” if the VP took it:

Me, taking every opportunity for selfies with @OpalVadhan46@VP: Hand over that phone! Turns out the @VP a pretty good photographer (and #VPRBBQ host) pic.twitter.com/hn7UY0LLEm — Peter Velz (@PeterVelz46) July 9, 2021

And the obligatory group shot:

“You’re having an impact on people you may never meet, people who may never know your names but because of the work you do their lives forever will be uplifted and better.” – @VP #VPRBBQ pic.twitter.com/HxLARUVcex — Opal Vadhan (@OpalVadhan46) July 9, 2021

***

Related:

SHOCKER: Politico reports that many of Kamala Harris’ current and former aides as well Biden admin officials ‘feel treated like sh*t’ https://t.co/3WG0bSLfQs — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) June 30, 2021

recent stories

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

