A Portland man is being hailed as a hero for disarming and restraining an active shooter who fired 29 gunshots at an apartment complex in Oregon.

Luke Stolarzyk launched into a heated argument with his neighbor over a dog barking around 1:15 a.m. June 29, according to the Oregonian. Stolarzyk reportedly was belligerent toward Kenneth Nelson, a fellow resident of the Stephens Creek Crossing apartments. Stolarzyk allegedly abruptly left the confrontation but only to return with an AR-15.

Stolarzyk, who was “visibly intoxicated,” then fired nearly 30 rounds indiscriminately into the apartment building in southwest Portland, court documents say. Bullets hit the apartment buildings and cars in the area. Resident Peroz Khoshnaw said she was on her knees praying once the flurry of gunshots rang out. Several bullets shattered the windows of her home.

Neighbor John Dickson snuck up on the gunman from behind and bashed him with a stick, KATU reported. Dickson wrestled the gun away from Stolarzyk and punched the suspect until he was knocked unconscious.

“He knocked the guy out,” Misty Garrett, a resident of the complex, told the Portland Tribune. “It took a long time for the police to show up here. During that time, another guy joined in trying to tie him up and beat him up.”

Court documents say Dickson was able to knee the rifle out of Stolarzyk’s hands, then take away the gun from the shooter, and hand it to a bystander who dismantled the weapon. The neighbors then hogtied Stolarzyk until police arrived at the crime scene. The arrest warrant says responding officers arrived to find “several people standing around the defendant, who was hogtied and had been beaten up.”

Stolarzyk yelled, “You’re lucky I didn’t kill you,” before being taken away in an ambulance, according to the documents.

Portland Police Bureau Lt. Greg Pashley said nobody was injured in the shooting.

Police recovered several firearms from Stolarzyk.

Stolarzyk was arrested and jailed Monday after being cleared to leave the hospital. He was booked into the Multnomah County Jail and charged with second-degree attempted murder, four counts of unlawful use of a weapon, second-degree attempted assault, first-degree attempted assault, and 10 counts of recklessly endangering another person, according to KPTV. Stolarzyk’s bail has been set at $320,000. Stolarzyk is scheduled to be arraigned on July 14.

Senior Deputy District Attorney Nathan Vasquez wrote in a memorandum filed Thursday, “The combination of guns, alcohol and mental health issues create an unmanageable risk to the victims and members of the public.”

The Oregonian reported, “Stolarzyk has a history of using guns to threaten himself and family members while intoxicated, leading his mother to apply for a restraining order in April after one such incident, according to court documents.”

Portland police spokesperson Sgt. Kevin Allen said the restraining order was not in effect at the time of the shooting, and noted that Stolarzyk legally obtained the guns.

