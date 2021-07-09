https://justthenews.com/government/local/abortion-activists-hang-god-bless-abortions-banner-massive-jesus-statute-alabama?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

A group of abortion-supporting activists on Friday hung a “God Bless Abortions” statute on a massive, well known statute of Jesus Christ in Alabama, reportedly in protest of abortion regulations recently passed throughout the country.

The pro-choice activists bedecked the statute – called “Christ of the Ozarks” and in Eureka Springs -late Thursday into early Friday. The group, Indecline, claimed the stunt was “in direct response to the dramatic attempts being made in Arkansas and throughout the South, to ban abortion services to women in need.”

Indecline styles itself as being “comprised of graffiti writers, filmmakers, photographers and full-time rebels and activists.”

The banner was subsequently cut down. It will reportedly be used as work cloths for crews doing painting and renovation work at the facility where the statue is located.

