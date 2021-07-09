https://hannity.com/media-room/psaki-snaps-press-sec-says-some-gop-govs-literally-killing-people-with-inaccurate-vax-info/
PRESS SEC GOES SILENT: Psaki Dodges When Asked If Biden Will Host First Solo Press Briefing
posted by Hannity Staff – 3.02.21
White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki continued to deflect questions surrounding Joe Biden Monday; refusing to answer when asked if the President plans to hold his first solo press briefing anytime soon.
“Can you update us on his first press conference?” asked one reporter.
“Ummm, not yet! But we will definitely have one. We’ll schedule it, and you’ll be the first to know!” deflected Psaki.
.@PressSec‘s response to question on when we will see @JoeBiden‘s first solo press conference is… something. pic.twitter.com/cDqdbJTbMW
— The First (@TheFirstonTV) March 1, 2021
SPIN BEGIN: Jen Psaki Dodges When Grilled Over Kamala’s ‘Abusive’ Work Environment
posted by Hannity Staff – 7.05.21
White House Press Secretary deflected recent criticism of Kamala Harris’ “work environment” after a report from Politico claimed employees feel as if they are treated “like s**t.”
“Is the White House concerned that some vice presidential staffers reportedly feel like they work in a quote ‘abusive environment?’” Fox News’ Peter Doocy asked.
“Well I would first note that I try not to speak to or engage on anonymous reports or anonymous sources,” Psaki said. “I will say that the vice president is an incredibly important partner to the president of the United States.”
Jen Psaki Responds To Accusations Of VP Harris Running ‘Abusive’ Work Environment https://t.co/8ePwSVru1G
— Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) July 2, 2021
“She has a challenging job, a hard job, and she has a great supportive team of people around her,” she added. “Other than that, I’m not going have any more comments on those reports.”
