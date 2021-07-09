https://redstate.com/alexparker/2021/07/09/puerto-rican-woman-rejects-hate-crime-charge-over-incident-with-black-teen-says-shes-a-woman-of-color-n408770
About The Author
Related Posts
Michigan Governor Channels Her Inner Gavin Newsom, Breaks Her Own COVID Rules at a Bar With Friends
May 24, 2021
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy