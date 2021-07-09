https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/rand-paul-to-introduce-senate-legislation-to-repeal-mask-mandates-on-planes/
When the Senate returns to session, I will be introducing an immediate repeal of the mask mandate on planes. Enough! Time to stop this farce and let people travel in peace!
— Senator Rand Paul (@RandPaul) July 8, 2021
