Senator Rand Paul is poised to introduce new legislation in the coming days that would “immediately repeal mask mandates” when traveling on airplanes; saying the science is clear and it’s time to let Americans “travel in peace.”

“When the Senate returns to session, I will be introducing an immediate repeal of the mask mandate on planes. Enough! Time to stop this farce and let people travel in peace!” posted Paul on social media.

When the Senate returns to session, I will be introducing an immediate repeal of the mask mandate on planes. Enough! Time to stop this farce and let people travel in peace! — Senator Rand Paul (@RandPaul) July 8, 2021

“If you’ve had the disease or you’ve been vaccinated and you’re several weeks out from the second dose, throw your mask away,” said Paul earlier this year.

“You’re telling everybody to wear a mask, whether they’ve had an infection or a vaccine,” the Senator told Dr. Anthony Fauci during Congressional hearings. “If people that have had the vaccine or have had the infection … if we’re not spreading the infection, isn’t it just theater?”

