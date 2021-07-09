https://www.dailywire.com/news/rappers-twitter-thread-about-human-behavior-during-pandemic-goes-viral-people-will-demand-authoritarianism-when-sufficiently-frightened

Rapper and podcaster “Zuby” released a thread of thoughts this week on Twitter discussing his realizations about humanity from the pandemic that went viral.

The thread was featured on “The Joe Rogan Experience” podcast as host Joe Rogan discussed the topic with media personality Adam Curry.

“Zuby’s all about personal accountability, and hard work and he’s a very intelligent, thoughtful person,” Rogan said, confirming that he has had him on the show.

“And I think what is going on with these groups of people is a lot of people, they feel disenchanted, they feel disconnected from society,” Rogan added, referencing earlier parts of the conversation about people arguing with others and calling them out publicly in disagreements.

Man. This is so cool. Thanks to Joe Rogan and Adam Curry for the kind words and sharing my thoughts with millions of listeners. 🙌🏾 pic.twitter.com/ncIFFKsGya — ZUBY: (@ZubyMusic) July 7, 2021

Zuby’s thread discussed “20 Things I’ve Learned (Or Had Confirmed) About Humanity During The ‘Pandemic’” with the first pointed noting, “Most people would rather be in the majority, than be right.”

It went on:

2/ At least 20% of the population has strong authoritarian tendencies, which will emerge under the right conditions. 3/ Fear of death is only rivalled by the fear of social disapproval. The latter could be stronger. 4/ Propaganda is just as effective in the modern day as it was 100 years ago. Access to limitless information has not made the average person any wiser. 5/ Anything and everything can and will be politicised by the media, government, and those who trust them. 6/ Many politicians and large corporations will gladly sacrifice human lives if it is conducive to their political and financial aspirations. 7/ Most people believe the government acts in the best interests of the people. Even many who are vocal critics of the government. 8/ Once they have made up their mind, most people would rather to commit to being wrong, than admit they were wrong. 9/ Humans can be trained and conditioned quickly and relatively easily to significantly alter their behaviours – for better or worse. 10/ When sufficiently frightened, most people will not only accept authoritarianism, but demand it. 11/ People who are dismissed as ‘conspiracy theorists’ are often well researched and simply ahead of the mainstream narrative. 12/ Most people value safety and security more than freedom and liberty, even if said ‘safety’ is merely an illusion. 13/ Hedonic adaptation occurs in both directions, and once inertia sets in, it is difficult to get people back to ‘normal’. 14/ A significant % of people thoroughly enjoy being subjugated. 15/ ‘The Science’ has evolved into a secular pseudo-religion for millions of people in the West. This religion has little to do with science itself. 16/ Most people care more about looking like they are doing the right thing, rather than actually doing the right thing. 17/ Politics, the media, science, and the healthcare industries are all corrupt, to varying degrees. Scientists and doctors can be bought as easily as politicians. 18/ If you make people comfortable enough, they will not revolt. You can keep millions docile as you strip their rights, by giving them money, food, and entertainment. 19/ Modern people are overly complacent and lack vigilance when it comes to defending their own freedoms from government overreach. 20/ It’s easier to fool a person than to convince them that they have been fooled.

As a “bonus thought,” Zuby added an additional point:

21/ Most people are fairly compassionate and have good intentions (this is good) As a result, most people deeply struggle to understand that some people, including our ‘leaders’, CAN have malicious or perverse intentions (this is bad).

The thread went viral as users shared and reposted their thoughts. Overall, users seemed to relate to the rapper’s comments many continue to push for restrictions while the world economy reopens.

Earlier this week, Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra claimed that it is “absolutely the government’s business” to know who has gotten the COVID-19 vaccine.

As reported by The Daily Wire, “The Biden administration announced, earlier this week, that they would be putting together ‘strike forces’ charged with going ‘door-to-door’ to convince vaccine-hesitant populations to get the jab.”

“Perhaps we should point out that the federal government has spent trillions of dollars to try to keep Americans alive during this pandemic,’ Becerra said.

“So it is absolutely the government’s business,” Becerra continued. “It is taxpayers’ business if we have to continue to spend money to try to keep people from contracting Covid and helping reopen the economy.”

