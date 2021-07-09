https://twitchy.com/dougp-3137/2021/07/09/rob-reiner-lets-people-who-voted-for-trump-know-why-theyre-probably-an-idiot/

Since director and actor Rob Reiner is still waiting for Donald Trump to be indicted for… whatever reason, and because nothing’s happening on that front he’s apparently decided to take potshots at people who voted for him:

If you voted for Biden the chances you are vaccinated is considerably higher than if you voted for Trump. Hate to say this, but if you voted for Trump, for reasons too numerous to count, you’re probably an idiot. — Rob Reiner (@robreiner) July 9, 2021

Really?

As if there would even be a vaccine if Biden had been in charge. Speaking of idiots… — Laurie (@WaltsPrincesss) July 9, 2021

You know that the vaccine was here while Trump was in office? Biden got his vaccine before he was president. IDIOT!!! — Suzanne -🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 (@sussuza2) July 9, 2021

Trump developed the vaccine idiot pic.twitter.com/kbl8R5mMAW — JERRY NORTON (@technowizzard) July 9, 2021

It’s the Trump vaccine. Doofus — Catpiss1 (@Catpiss110) July 9, 2021

Reiner never lets reality get in the way of expressing his TDS (and disdain for anybody who doesn’t fall into liberal lockstep).

Then there are people who just loudly announce to the world that they’re an idiot. https://t.co/7TFOD5sp3r — Fuzzy Chimp 🇺🇸 (@fuzzychimpcom) July 9, 2021

The man who is the reason there is a vaccine at all is who he denigrates. — Laurie (@WaltsPrincesss) July 9, 2021

Without Trump, he’d be praising Hillary or Biden for their hard work on maybe having a vaccine by this fall. — Fuzzy Chimp 🇺🇸 (@fuzzychimpcom) July 9, 2021

Without a doubt.

