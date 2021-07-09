https://thehill.com/homenews/media/562245-rupert-murdoch-told-fox-news-to-call-arizona-for-biden-on-election-night-book

News Corp Chairman and CEO Rupert Murdoch on election night last year decided that Fox News should call Arizona for President BidenJoe BidenJohn Kerry to visit Moscow officials to discuss ‘global climate ambition’ Civil rights leaders find meeting with WH ‘encouraging’ amidst voting rights battle Pentagon eyes places to send Afghan interpreters as Biden pledges evacuations by end of July MORE, according to a new book by Michael Wolff.

In the book “Landslide: The Final Days of the Trump Presidency,” Rupert Murdoch told his son Lachlan Murdoch, the CEO of Fox Corp., to project Biden as the winner of Arizona, Insider reported.

“Lachlan got his father on the phone to ask if he wanted to make the early call. His father, with signature grunt, assented, adding, ‘F— him,’ ” Wolff wrote in the forthcoming book, a copy of which was obtained by Insider.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Hill has reached out to Fox News for comment.

Fox was the first major network to call Arizona for Biden.

The book said the decision angered the Trump campaign, which was feeling confident they would emerge victorious on election night.

Fox News anchor Bill Hemmer called Jason Miller, Trump’s spokesperson at the time, to give him the news, according to the book.

“Miller involuntarily rose from his seat. ‘What the f—?’ he said out loud, looking around and seeing the still-merry and untroubled faces in the Map Room,” Wolff wrote.

“What the f—? How can they call this?” Trump said after hearing the decision, according to the book. “We’re winning. And everybody can see we are going to win. Everybody’s calling to say that we’re winning. And then they pull this?”

Fox News media correspondent Howard Kurtz said in November that Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner Jared Corey KushnerMary Trump: Ivanka ‘much less likely to stay loyal’ to father than Weisselberg Ivanka Trump, Kushner distance themselves from Trump claims on election: CNN Trump discussed sending infected Americans to Guantanamo Bay: book MORE called Rupert Murdoch after the decision to “complain.”

Biden won Arizona by about 10,000 votes. Trump and many of his allies have claimed without evidence that the election was rigged and that there was widespread voter fraud.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

