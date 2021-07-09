https://thehill.com/homenews/media/562239-stephen-miller-contends-no-president-in-history-was-dealt-better-hand-than

Stephen MillerStephen MillerTrump, on trip with GOP, slams ‘sick’ state of US-Mexico border Sunday shows preview: Moderates, Biden reach deal on infrastructure; Chauvin sentenced to 22.5 years in prison Shelby backs ex-aide over Trump-favored candidate in Alabama Senate race MORE, a senior aide to former President Donald Trump, argued President Biden Joe BidenJohn Kerry to visit Moscow officials to discuss ‘global climate ambition’ Civil rights leaders find meeting with WH ‘encouraging’ amidst voting rights battle Pentagon eyes places to send Afghan interpreters as Biden pledges evacuations by end of July MORE is benefitting from what Trump left behind, saying no president in history was dealt a better hand .

Miller made the comment during a Thursday evening interview with Fox News’ Sean Hannity Sean Patrick HannityThe Hill’s Morning Report – Biden renews pleas as US COVID-19 vax rate slows DeSantis risks Trump backlash as his star rises Dan Bongino to present five-part Fox series on people ‘canceled’ MORE. The two were joined by Mark Meadows Mark MeadowsGOP 2024 hopefuls face challenge: Not upsetting Trump GOP governors embrace culture wars with White House in mind Tech industry pushes for delay in antitrust legislation MORE, who was White House chief of staff under former President Trump Donald Trump2 Seattle police officers illegally trespassed while rioters stormed the Capitol Podcast host Katie Halper: Trump opponents should be against Assange extradition Hillicon Valley: Warren asks SEC to take closer look at cryptocurrency exchanges | Maryland town knocked offline as part of massive ransomware attack | Huawei hires three new lobbying firms MORE.

“No president in history has been dealt a better hand on day one than President Biden,” Miller said. “Think about what President Trump left him and what it’s become.”

Miller went onto praise Trump for his actions on the Middle East, handling of the U.S.-Mexico border, and the economy, contending “all of this and more was left at the doorstep for Joe Biden.”

“And what do we have? You have cities out of control with crime. We have open borders. We have the Middle East in tatters. We have Afghanistan falling to pieces. We have an economy with massive inflation, runaway spending, and we have jobs that should be filled that cannot be filled. We have unwise fiscal stimulus policy that’s keeping workers out of the workforce,” Miller said.

“This is a disaster,” he continued. “It’s leading to an era of malaise, suffering, and economic stagnation. Low wages, high unemployment, and massive crime coming across our border and staying in our cities.”

Trump and his allies have made similar arguments in the past, but whether Biden inherited a great situation or a complete mess from Trump is highly debatable.

Trump has been widely criticized for mishandling the coronavirus pandemic by downplaying the need for masks and socail-distancing measures, which became politicized. The death toll from COVID-19 was high when Biden entered office, though it had already started to drop because of the progress from vaccines. Trump has also taken credit for the development of vaccines.

The economy also cratered during the pandemic under Trump, but had been improving before Biden entered office. It has continued to grow under Biden.

Biden was also inaugurated just two weeks after an angry pro-Trump mob attacked the Capitol, interrupting the counting of the Electoral College and forcing the evacuation of lawmakers in one of the more ugly moments in U.S. history.

The divide over what happened that day has continued to cause divisions within Congress, a political history inherited by Biden that has contributed to slow progress on legislation.

Miller’s references to Afghanistan come as Biden sets an earlier August deadline for a full withdrawal of troops from the nation, amid concerns that the Taliban has been making gains.

Trump, who wanted a full withdrawal by May 1, has criticized Biden for not leaving earlier.

Supporters of the former president have also blamed Biden for the influx of migrants crossing the Southern border, particularly his rollback of some of former President Trump’s harshest immigration policies.

Democrats were harshly critical of Trump’s policies, particularly measures that separated migrant children from their families.

