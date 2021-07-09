https://pjmedia.com/columns/stephen-kruiser/2021/07/09/the-morning-briefing-everything-about-the-biden-stasi-should-frighten-you-n1460581

Top O’ the Briefing

Happy Friday, dear Kruiser Morning Briefing friends. My neighbors are abusing their brining privileges.

I’m starting to think I might be a little creeped out by Whispering Joe and his “government knows best” approach to abrogating my freedoms.

I hope that everyone has noticed that sarcasm has entered the room.

It is time once again to remind ourselves that we are only months into this alleged presidential administration. Seriously, we haven’t even been through half a year of this nonsense yet. I think it feels like at least seven years since Joe Biden began occupying the Oval Office after 789 quadrillion votes appeared out of the ether to make it appear that he won an election. I might be older than Biden by this time next week.

I don’t know if you have heard, but this administration really, really wants you to get the Chinese Wuhan Bat Flu vaccination. If, for some reason, you have chosen not to be vaccinated the powers that be have decided that you are having some sort of political tantrum.

Matt has the story:

Dr. Anthony Fauci appeared on MSNBC on Wednesday and slammed unvaccinated Americans, telling them to “get over this political statement.” “This is not complicated. We’re not asking anybody to make a political statement one way or another,” Fauci said during a segment of “All in with Chris Hayes” on MSNBC. “We’re saying, try to save your life, and that of your family, and that of your community.” “We have so many things, as you said, so many diseases that I deal with that don’t have solutions,” Fauci continued. “It’s very frustrating. You don’t have a treatment, you don’t have a vaccine. Here we have a vaccine that’s highly, highly effective in preventing disease and certainly in preventing severe disease and hospitalization. It’s easy to get, it’s free and it’s readily available, so you’ve got to ask, what is the problem? Get over it. Get over this political statement and try to save the lives of yourself and your family.”

I’m still skeptical that Fauci is even a real doctor. I do know that he is a tedious, enormously incompetent, petty bureaucrat who can’t fathom that people might make personal health choices based on something other than politics.

President Alleged and his minions have been content until now the merely harangue the American public about vaccinations. Now they’ve accelerated the pace at which we’re becoming New East Berlin.

Paula has this story:

The Biden administration continues its march to be the most Orwellian in American history. Earlier this week, Press Secretary Jen Psaki warned that the government agents would be going door-to-door to convince people to roll up their sleeves to take the still-experimental COVID-19 vaccine. Today, Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra told CNN that it’s the government’s “business” to know your vaccine status. (Narrator: it’s not.) More specifically, Becerra said that the government has spent trillions of dollars “to try to keep Americans alive” during this pandemic, therefore, “It is taxpayers’ business if we have to continue to spend money to try to keep people from contracting COVID and helping reopen the economy.” Not only is it the taxpayers’ business, but your vaccination status “is absolutely the government’s business… if we have to continue to spend money to try to keep people from contracting COVID and helping re-open the economy.”

These people have become so overbearing that I wish I could give my vaccination back.

It’s adorable seeing a Democrat pretending that the taxpayers have any business knowing how their money is spent. I’m surprised that Becerra was able to say that without cracking up.

This isn’t just about the pandemic or the vaccine, it’s all about power. They’ve been using the pandemic as an excuse to trample our rights and throw our freedom in a dumpster that is perpetually on fire. The bureaucratic tyrants have become more drunk with power in the last year than they’ve ever been and they have no intention of letting any of it go. It is beyond depressing that more Americans aren’t upset by this.

The government has known too much about me ever since I got a Social Security number. It has no right whatsoever to know about my confidential medical information. The phrase “slippery slope” comes up a lot these days because we’ve been sliding down one for over five months now.

Hey 2022, is there any way you can get here a little faster?

Everything Isn’t Awful

I’m in.

Get ready to sip and savor an array of flavors, foods and drinks from six continents without leaving the U.S! https://t.co/O1w6an2QH2 — Good Morning America (@GMA) July 9, 2021

