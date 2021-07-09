https://justthenews.com/government/congress/time-stop-farce-rand-paul-says-he-will-introduce-bill-end-mask-mandate-planes?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

Kentucky Sen. Rand Paul says he intends to introduce legislation to scuttle the ongoing federal mask mandate for air travel once the Senate resumes its next session.

“When the Senate returns to session, I will be introducing an immediate repeal of the mask mandate on planes,” Paul wrote on Twitter this week. “Enough! Time to stop this farce and let people travel in peace!”

The U.S. Transportation Security Administration is enforcing a widespread mask mandate “across all transportation networks throughout the United States, including at airports, onboard commercial aircraft, on over-the-road buses, and on commuter bus and rail systems,” at least through Sept. 13.

