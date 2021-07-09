https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/07/trump-interview-bill-oreilly-talks-election-fraud-big-tech-lawsuit-video/

Trump recently did an interview with Bill O’Reilly.

The two of them are apparently going on tour together next fall.

The entire video hasn’t been released yet, but you can get an early look by watching the clips below.

The Daily Mail has some details:

In an interview with conservative TV host Bill O’Reilly on Wednesday, Trump also said he was ready for ‘war’ with Big Tech. Legal experts have said that his case applying the First Amendment to private companies faces significant hurdles and that the process of discovery – when the two sides disclose the witnesses and evidence they will present at trial – could reveal new details about Trump’s role in the run-up to violence at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6. But Trump said he was happy to be quizzed by his opponents’ lawyers in a deposition. ‘I look forward to it,’ he said in an interview to be broadcast on O’Reilly’s show The First on Thursday evening. ‘I love talking about the election fraud because it was the most fraudulent election – well, I think we’ve had a lot of them frankly – but the most fraudulent election in the history of our country. ‘People know it. ‘Every day we’re finding more and more proof of that. ‘If you look at Georgia. if you look at Arizona. ‘Now look at what’s happening with Pennsylvania, where they’re starting to go into it in great detail, and we’re talking about game changers.’

Here are the videos:

.@BillOReilly and President Trump preview their upcoming “History Tour”. “Oh, we’ll name names. Yea, I don’t mind that at all… We’re gonna have a lot of fun.” pic.twitter.com/DGwP2i5DhS — The First (@TheFirstonTV) July 9, 2021

President Trump on Big Tech: “They take the sitting President of the United States off but they leave people from Iran that say, ‘Death to Israel, death to America.’” Plus, he talks energy and President Biden’s cognitive decline with @BillOReilly. pic.twitter.com/Rsh0ZzmfIL — The First (@TheFirstonTV) July 9, 2021

.@BillOReilly asks President Trump about rising violent crime, the indictment of the Trump Organization, and his controversial presidency. “I think, in the end, I will be judged not necessarily for controversy but because of what we did.” pic.twitter.com/DJzbdxv53Z — The First (@TheFirstonTV) July 9, 2021

We’ll add the full video once it’s available.

Cross posted from American Lookout.

