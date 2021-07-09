https://thehill.com/homenews/senate/562370-trump-jr-calls-on-manchin-tester-to-oppose-bidens-atf-nominee

Donald TrumpDonald Trump2 Seattle police officers illegally trespassed while rioters stormed the Capitol Podcast host Katie Halper: Trump opponents should be against Assange extradition Hillicon Valley: Warren asks SEC to take closer look at cryptocurrency exchanges | Maryland town knocked offline as part of massive ransomware attack | Huawei hires three new lobbying firms MORE Jr. is calling on voters to urge moderate lawmakers like Democratic Sens. Joe Manchin Joe ManchinJohn Lewis voting rights bill must be amended to meet Supreme Court test The Hill’s Morning Report – Biden renews families plan pitch; Senate prepares to bring infrastructure package to floor Senate eyes taking up bipartisan infrastructure deal as soon as July 19 MORE (W.Va.) and John Tester (Mont.) to oppose President Biden Joe BidenJohn Kerry to visit Moscow officials to discuss ‘global climate ambition’ Civil rights leaders find meeting with WH ‘encouraging’ amidst voting rights battle Pentagon eyes places to send Afghan interpreters as Biden pledges evacuations by end of July MORE’s pick to lead the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF).

During an address at a Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) event in Dallas on Friday, the former president’s eldest son said that Biden’s ATF nominee, David Chipman, “worked actively for the anti-gun lobby.”

Chipman, who served for 25 years as an ATF special agent, has attracted opposition from gun rights groups due to his previous work as a policy adviser for the gun control group Giffords.

ADVERTISEMENT

Trump told audience members Friday that Chipman as head of the ATF would “infringe on your Second Amendment rights.”

“So, I want all of you guys to call your senators and make sure that this guy doesn’t get confirmed,” he said.

“I want you to speak to your senators in, perhaps, purple states, where you have Democratic senators that claim to be for the Second Amendment,” Trump said, specifically citing Manchin and Tester, who have both vocally labeled themselves as supporters of gun rights.

“Ask them: are they going to nominate someone that says they’re going to take your guns away, your AR-15,” Trump said, arguing that the senators “talk about being for the Second Amendment, their constituency is for the Second Amendment, but you can’t be on both sides of this one guys.”

“You’re going to have to make up your mind.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Joe Biden’s leftwing ATF nominee David Chipman is an anti-2nd Amendment radical. Conservatives across the country must do everything in our power to block his nomination!!! pic.twitter.com/tfO1qbzAtu — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) July 9, 2021

During his confirmation hearing in late May, Chipman said that while he plans to stick to enforcing the current ATF laws, he supports banning the AR-15 rifle, labeling it as a gun he “was issued on ATF’s swat team” that is “a particularly lethal weapon.”

While neither Manchin nor Tester have given a firm commitment on how they plan to vote on Chipman’s nomination, Tester communications director Sarah Feldman said in a statement to Fox News this week, “As a proud gun owner, Sen. Tester believes ATF needs a strong leader to support the agency’s law enforcement mission.”

“Sen. Tester will continue to review David Chipman’s record and testimony to ensure he would support our brave law enforcement officers and respect Montanans’ Second Amendment rights,” Feldman added.

Last month, Manchin told Politico that he was still “undecided” on his vote, acknowledging “there’s a lot of controversy,” surrounding Biden’s nominee.

Chipman’s confirmation vote is likely to come down to Manchin, Tester and other moderates such as GOP Sens. Lisa Murkowski Lisa Ann MurkowskiTrump-allied GOP chairs turn on fellow Republicans Young Republicans see shift in GOP: ‘From outright denial to climate caucus’ The Hill’s Morning Report – Bidens to visit Surfside, Fla., collapse site MORE (Alaska) and Susan Collins Susan Margaret CollinsHouse Republican says colleagues’ ‘job’ is to slow Democratic priorities Report estimates major cyberattack could cost more than recovering from natural disasters Bipartisan senators ask CDC, TSA when they will update mask guidance for travelers MORE (Maine).

Gun groups have launched sweeping ad campaigns targeting the moderates, calling fueling opposition to Chipman’s nomination a top priority.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

