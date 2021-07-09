https://dailycaller.com/2021/07/08/no-freedom-tucker-carlson-torches-biden-vaccine-policies/

Tucker Carlson took aim at the Biden Administration for their vaccine policies, saying they are “no longer pro-choice” after it was reported they intend to go door-to-door to ensure Americans are fully vaccinated.

Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra said Thursday on CNN that “it is absolutely the government’s business” to know if Americans have been vaccinated.

“Perhaps we should point out, the federal government has had to spend trillions of dollars to try to keep Americans alive during this pandemic,” Becerra said during his interview on the administration’s vaccine policies. “We want to give people the sense that they have the freedom to choose, but we hope they choose to live.”

Carlson hit back at the Becerra’s statements on his show the same day, saying that the Biden administration is “no longer pro-choice.”

“It’s so obviously unnecessary that it’s vindictive, and it makes you wonder, what is this really about?” Carlson said.

“Medical privacy, physical autonomy, the right to control the medicines you take. These are the pillars of medical ethics, officially, or were. They no longer are.” Carlson said.

Tucker also took aim at Dr. Anthony Fauci for his recent statements on vaccine hesitancy.

“This is not complicated. We’re not asking anybody to make any political statements one way or another,” Fauci said in a Wednesday interview with MSNBC. “What is the problem? Get over it. Get over this political statement. Just get over it and try and save the lives of yourself and your family.”

“Tony Fauci has declared [these pillars of medical ethics] merely a political statement,” Carlson continued.

“They’re telling you that you’ll wind up in a government database if you don’t comply, and that government agents could be showing up and knocking on your door.” Carlson said. “What is happening? What is this about?”

