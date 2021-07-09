https://noqreport.com/2021/07/09/watch-former-dod-official-just-blew-the-lid-off-pelosis-jan-6th-plot/

You may not know the name Kash Patel right outta the gate. But he was part of President Trump’s admin.

Kash worked inside the DOD. He held a very important position – a position that was very much in the know about everything.

He was the chief of staff for the Acting United States Secretary of Defense.

Big stuff.

And he’s now speaking out about what actually happened on January 6th…and what he’s saying is blowing a massive hole in Pelosi’s plot.

Kash appeared on video, where he confirms – CONFIRMS – that the Trump admin. was trying like hell to deploy the National Guard for January 6th, but they were blocked from doing so. Hmmm.I wonder why?We’ve all heard this before – that Trump wanted the NG in DC. But now, Kash offers even more details on what happened.You can watch the video below: BREAKING: Kash Patel confirms the Trump Admin was trying to deploy the National Guard for Jan 6 but were blocked pic.twitter.com/Db2s0HoBuv — Jack Posobiec 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) July 8, 2021 This is a confirmation from a high-ranking DOD official.This changes everything…and now, we must make sure that the GOP demands answers. This piece originally appeared in WayneDupree.com and is used […]