Fire is coming from Houston’s Centerpoint energy substation
BREAKING: Houston Fire Department has ordered a Shelter in Place due to hazardous material at Brittmoore Rd. after an electrical substation caught fire in the area of Brittmoore and Kempwood pic.twitter.com/Ydxcp2Kohd
— Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) July 9, 2021
#BREAKING: Large fire burning on Houston’s west side, near the Beltway and Brittmore. @HoustonFire says this is happening at a Centerpoint Energy substation. No injuries reported. @KPRC2Bill headed to the scene for @KPRC2 at 11am/12p. #hounews pic.twitter.com/rz3XtNJ3ol
— Aaron Fernandez-Wische (@KPRC2Aaron) July 9, 2021