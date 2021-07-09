https://www.theblaze.com/shows/the-rubin-report/psaki-delta-covid-lockdowns

On “The Rubin Report” this week, BlazeTV host Dave Rubin discussed comments from White House press secretary Jen Psaki suggesting that President Joe Biden would “certainly support” any measures that the states felt were necessary to keep people safe from COVID-19.

Asked if the White House would reimpose any COVID-19 restrictions if the delta variant of COVID-19 continues to increase, Psaki responded with saying, “States are going to have to make evaluations and local communities are going to have to make evaluations about what’s in their interest. And, as you know, there are much higher rates of vaccinations in some parts of the country over others, and we certainly support their decisions to implement any measures that they think will help their communities [be] safe.”

“She’s already laying the groundwork for the federal government and the Biden administration to endorse states doing more lockdowns,” Dave warned. “I guarantee you it’s coming, guys … more lockdowns are coming. Of course, they’re coming because the last year and a half was a test of how quickly would we all fold and basically we folded quicker than a wet paper bag.

“The point is not whether the states should have the power, or the federal government should have the power … the point is [lockdowns] do not work. And not only do they not work, we know that once you give these people the power to shut down businesses, to say you have to be at home … and the rest of the nonsense, they will gladly keep taking the power,” Dave said.

