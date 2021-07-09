https://noqreport.com/2021/07/09/west-point-graduate-and-us-rep-calls-for-air-force-academy-professors-resignation-over-crt-teachings/

In the wake of an op-ed written by US Air Force Academy professor Lynne Chandler García for the Washington Post in defense of critical race theory teachings in the military, US Representative Mark Green wrote a letter calling for her resignation.

Greene, who serves as a Representative for Tennessee and was a West Point Graduate, wrote in a letter addressed to Air Force Secretary John Roth that “Professor Lynne Chandler García’s full-throttled attack on our country and her support for Critical Race Theory render her unqualified to teach in one of our prestigious military academies.”

“How are our future Air Force leaders supposed to take an oath to defend the Constitution if they are being taught that it is racist and promotes inequality?” Green continues. ??I sent a letter to Air Force Secretary John Roth calling for the removal of Lynne Chandler García from her teaching position. Professor García’s comments on Critical Race Theory are utterly unacceptable & incompatible with the mission of our Military Service Academies: pic.twitter.com/IVs5Mgu2F0 — Rep. Mark Green (@RepMarkGreen) July 8, 2021 Green goes on to state that teaching “that our country is fundamentally racist” will leave a lasting impact on these forces, and that “making them […]

