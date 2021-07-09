https://redstate.com/jenniferoo/2021/07/09/white-supremacy-at-work-las-zaila-avant-garde-is-the-first-black-american-to-win-the-scripps-national-spelling-bee-n408381
About The Author
Related Posts
'World's Best-Known Scientific Journal' Is Looking for an Intern — but Only if Their Skin's a Certain Color
May 29, 2021
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy