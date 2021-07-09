https://twitchy.com/samj-3930/2021/07/09/you-keep-a-knockin-but-you-cant-come-in-jacovidwitnesses-already-knocking-on-doors-in-california-and-lol-watch/

Pretty sure we wouldn’t want to knock on any of these doors …

Watch:

Seems our pal Steve Inman is not thrilled with these ‘commies’ knocking on people’s doors.

Not in California.

Not anywhere.

And his commentary is perfect.

Heh.

Jacovidwitnesses 😂😂😂😂😂😂 — PaulSilver (@SilverLiningAds) July 9, 2021

We giggled. YES, it’s the little things that bring us joy.

Almost as funny as Branch Covidian.

Hey, it’s not our fault some people have turned this entire pandemic into a religion.

Thank God I have big, aggressive dogs that deter anyone from approaching my front door. Most usually turn around and leave once my one mutt slams against the security door 😄 — Jaye B🎇 (@Maisiedamule) July 9, 2021

We hear they’re afraid of corgis too.

Seriously.

That’s not gonna go well. — Laura#Walker#SPN (@Laura_SPN_Lifer) July 9, 2021

Probably not.

So are these government superspreaders? — AaGun (@aagun) July 9, 2021

Fair point.

C’mon man, they’re from the government and they’re just here to help!

HA!

***

