The murder of a 13-year-old in Vienna, for which four Afghan asylum seekers are said to be responsible, poses a dilemma for feminists: Should there be sympathy for a girl who, according to the current state of the investigation, was drugged with up to eleven ecstasy tablets, raped several times and killed or outrage over “racist reporting?”

The Wiener Einsatzgruppe Feminist Alarmabteilung (Wefa) decided on the latter. Around 20 hooded Wefa women stormed the rooms of the news portal oe24.at in the Austrian capital on Wednesday and attacked the employees. On handouts, the feminists complained that reports of the heinous crime normalize and reproduce “the murderous patriarchy”. The murder of Leoni is being instrumentalized “for racist and sexist agitation” they screeched.

The 23-year-old asylum seeker has been reported five times since 2018, including for drug trafficking. In May of last year, he was sentenced to two years in prison for assault and sexual assault. However, he was released because of the pre-trial detention he had already served.

Since deportation proceedings were in progress against him, he went into hiding at the time. When the proceedings were discontinued, he registered a residence again and lived there unperturbed. The investigators are now looking for a fourth suspicious Afghan. He is also known to the police.

