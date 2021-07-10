https://justthenews.com/politics-policy/elections/alaska-republican-party-endorses-sen-lisa-murkowskis-primary-challenger?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

Republican Party Senate candidate for Alaska, Kelly Tshibaka, was endorsed by her state party over incumbent Sen. Lisa Murkowski in a 58-17 vote.

“I am grateful and thrilled to have the strong support of the Alaska Republican Party, which voted overwhelmingly to endorse my candidacy for the U.S. Senate,” Tshibaka said in a statement following the endorsement.

“We all share a unified goal: to promote the principles upon which our country and state were founded,” the statement continued. “I have pledged that I will be true to our shared, conservative Alaska ideals and be a senator upon whom they can depend to make every decision based on what is best for our great state.”

Tshibaka tweeted about the Alaska GOP’s endorsement.

Tshibaka was endorsed by former President Trump in June through his Save America PAC, where he said, “Lisa Murkowski is bad for Alaska … Murkowski has got to go! Kelly Tshibaka is the candidate who can beat Murkowski—and she will. Kelly is a fighter who stands for Alaska values and America First.”

Murkowski voted to convict Trump during his impeachment trial after he left office.

