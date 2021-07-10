https://justthenews.com/politics-policy/elections/alaska-republican-party-endorses-sen-lisa-murkowskis-primary-challenger?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

Republican Party Senate candidate for Alaska, Kelly Tshibaka, was endorsed by her state party over incumbent Sen. Lisa Murkowski in a 58-17 vote.

“I am grateful and thrilled to have the strong support of the Alaska Republican Party, which voted overwhelmingly to endorse my candidacy for the U.S. Senate,” Tshibaka said in a statement following the endorsement.

“We all share a unified goal: to promote the principles upon which our country and state were founded,” the statement continued. “I have pledged that I will be true to our shared, conservative Alaska ideals and be a senator upon whom they can depend to make every decision based on what is best for our great state.”

Tshibaka tweeted about the Alaska GOP’s endorsement.

I am honored to be Endorsed by the Alaska Republican Party! In the Senate, I will always fight for our Conservative values. pic.twitter.com/MbXxhMymfq — Kelly Tshibaka (@KellyForAlaska) July 10, 2021

Tshibaka was endorsed by former President Trump in June through his Save America PAC, where he said, “Lisa Murkowski is bad for Alaska … Murkowski has got to go! Kelly Tshibaka is the candidate who can beat Murkowski—and she will. Kelly is a fighter who stands for Alaska values and America First.”

Murkowski voted to convict Trump during his impeachment trial after he left office.

