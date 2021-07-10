https://www.oann.com/all-g20-members-on-board-with-tax-deal-germanys-scholz/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=all-g20-members-on-board-with-tax-deal-germanys-scholz



FILE PHOTO: German Finance Minister Olaf Scholz of the Social Democratic Party (SPD) attends a television debate in Berlin, Germany, June 26, 2021. REUTERS/Christian Mang/Pool FILE PHOTO: German Finance Minister Olaf Scholz of the Social Democratic Party (SPD) attends a television debate in Berlin, Germany, June 26, 2021. REUTERS/Christian Mang/Pool

July 10, 2021

VENICE (Reuters) – The G20 has made big progress on reforming business tax, with every member of the club of large economies backing a deal to stop multinationals shifting profits to low-tax havens, German Finance Minister Olaf Scholz said on Saturday.

“Today, we see that all the countries that are coming together here will support this international process in finding a way to a minimum taxation,” Scholz told reporters at a meeting of G20 finance ministers in Venice.

Asked about plans for a European Union digital levy, Scholz said a global solution is what was needed.

(Reporting by Christian Kraemer, Writing by Douglas Busvine; Editing by Toby Chopra)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

