AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File The battle over Critical Race Theory (CRT) is still raging after having been in full swing for several months. All indications suggest that the conflict is far from settled. But a closer look at the situation reveals that this is more than just another battlefield in the culture war. Indeed, this might be the beginnings of a much-needed paradigm shift on the right.

Over the past few months, we have seen story after story after story detailing how parents are fighting back against school districts and school boards seeking to teach elements of CRT in their classrooms. In several cases, they have won crucial victories in the battle over what should be taught to their children.

Even more noteworthy, however, is the fact that conservatives are winning the battle in the culture. The movement has managed to gain the upper hand when it comes to influencing public opinion. Recent polls demonstrate most Americans do not favor the teaching of CRT’s tenets in K-12 classrooms.

Democratic politicians, left-leaning media activists, and members of teacher’s unions have fought hard to push for CRT and woke theology in the classroom. They have attempted to shame and deceive Americans into getting on […]