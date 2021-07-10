https://www.theepochtimes.com/arizona-lawmakers-approve-funding-to-study-correlation-between-marijuana-mental-illness_3895057.html
Arizona lawmakers on June 30 approved a Republican-led spending plan to study possible links between marijuana use and mental illness, a move widely criticized by cannabis advocates as political. The bill, SB1847, earmarks $250,0000 for specific use in “research on the correlation between marijuana use and mental illness, including psychosis and violent behavior.” It also contains $2.5 million for suicide prevention and a provision that requires the development of a warning label that includes a statement that marijuana use “may affect the health of a pregnant woman and the unborn child.” The bill stems from a larger spending bill introduced a year ago by Republican House Speaker Rusty Bowers, which draws upon his reading of a book titled “Tell Your Children: The Truth About Marijuana, Mental Illness and Violence” by former New York Times reporter Alex Berenson. Hailed among conservative circles as a definitive work on the dangers of cannabis, …