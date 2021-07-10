https://thelibertydaily.com/bill-oreilly-the-disney-corporation-is-the-most-destructive-major-company-in-existence/

The Disney Corporation, once a pro-America, pro-family corporation that has gone woke, pushing Marxist anti-family propaganda, is catching heat from cable TV news legend Bill O’Reilly.

Disney recently announced that for Independence Day fireworks, a holiday they will probably not celebrate much longer if they keep caving to the leftist mob, their announcer would no longer greet attendees with “Ladies and gentlemen, boys and girls, dreamers of all ages…”

Instead, Disney revealed that they would deny biology, deny science, deny God’s creation and go full “gender-neutral” in their announcement and would just be greeting “dreamers of all ages”.

Bill O’Reilly, who hosted the top-rated The O’Reilly Factor for two decades and now hosts No Spin News on The First TV,

“In my opinion . . . the Disney Corporation is the most destructive major company in existence — destructive to America. Let me repeat, Disney Corporation — the most destructive company to America.”

O’Reilly explained that Disney’s belief that “Ladies and gentlemen, boys and girls,” is somehow “not inclusive” is “seditious, destructive, and harmful to traditional America, insulting to religion . . . ”

“I will never in my entire life spend another penny on anything Disney puts out — ever,” O’Reilly emphasized.

Despite O’Reilly’s personal boycott of Disney, he opined that Disney brass has made the financial calculation that they will not be hurt by going woke, that most parents and children are so wrapped into Disney’s properties that they will still give the entertainment behemoth their hard-earned dollars.

O’Reilly pointed out that Disney Corporation is headquartered in Los Angeles, near Hollywood and they have to go woke for the higher-ups to get invited to all the glitzy parties with the Hollywood crowd.

“They want to hang with the movie stars, the pop stars, and you can’t hang with them unless you’re woke,” O’Reilly said. “That’s what this is all about.”

WATCH BELOW:

“Disney Corporation — the most destructive company to America.”@BillOReilly exposes @Disney for defying the basic biological truth that there are only two genders, and pledges never to spend “a nickel” with the company. Plus, @MeghanMcCain parts ways with Disney’s @TheView. pic.twitter.com/sWcaC7lO8c — The First (@TheFirstonTV) July 10, 2021

Hopefully, O’Reilly is wrong about Disney not taking a financial hit, but he’s probably right as this isn’t the first time Disney has denied reality. The Mickey Mouse company also recently announced that Disney-owned Marvel’s character Loki on Disney+ has come out as gender-fluid and has now proclaimed to be bi-sexual.

Also, in May, in a further contribution to Cultural Marxism, Disney+ announced that The Proud Family reboot would feature homosexual “dads”.

There are many more examples.

A major study by the Williams Institute at UCLA found that only 3.5% of adults in the United States are homosexual or bisexual — combined — while just 0.3% of the public have sexual dysphoria, or identify as “transgender.” Admittedly, this study is ten years old and there has been a ton of indoctrination from Hollywood and academia to increase these numbers. But even more recent numbers show that sexual deviants are a very small fraction of the population.

Clearly, Disney is pandering to a tiny majority of Americans while potentially alienating the vast majority of the country that still believes in God, country and that there are two sexes, an accepted truth until recent times.

But as my dad used to tell me, “The squeaky wheel gets the grease.” In other words, those that whine and complain the loudest tend to eventually get what they want.

While O’Reilly could be correct about people not yet being fed up with Disney’s wokeness, there is some hope.

In May, after it was revealed that Disney had been brainwashing their employees with anti-American, Marxist “Critical Race Theory,” a poisonous ideology that paints all white people as racist and everyone else as victims, while also replacing the time-honored American tradition of equality with “equity,” i.e., Communism, both streaming subscriptions and park revenue tanked. In fact, subscriptions fell 6.6 MILLION short of projections.

So, there is hope. But will Disney’s management wake up or will they remain woke? Ultimately, the customers will decide.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

