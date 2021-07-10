https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/f-k-him-rupert-murdoch-gave-the-go-ahead-to-call-arizona-for-biden/

Business Insider reports that in Michael Wolff’s forthcoming book, Landslide there is a scene where Lachlan Murdoch got a call from Fox’s election desk about calling Arizona.

The following is directly from the Business Insider report.

The book notes that the Murdochs—who spearhead a vast right-wing media empire—had “every reason” to delay calling Arizona at the time. “Lachlan got his father on the phone to ask if he wanted to make the early call. His father, with signature grunt, assented, adding, ‘F— him,’” Wolff wrote.

The book says that Fox News anchor Bill Hemmer then called Trump’s lead social media strategist Jason Miller to let him know the network was going to call Arizona for Biden. “Miller involuntarily rose from his seat. ‘What the f—?’ he said out loud. Hemmer reportedly replied: “That’s what they’re doing. That’s what they’re going with.”

