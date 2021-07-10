https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/07/breaking-president-trump-attend-rally-protect-elections-july-24th-phoenix-arizona/

Turning Point Action announced on Friday that President Trump will be coming to Phoenix to be the keynote speaker at their event on Saturday, July 24th.

The event is being promoted as a “Rally to Protect Our Elections” and will focus on how confidence can be restored in our Electoral system.

With the historic Arizona audit expected to deliver its results sometime in mid-August, Trump’s visit should bring nationwide attention to the battleground state at the perfect time. He could use the opportunity to call attention to the corrupt election officials who are breaking the law and ignoring the AZ Senate’s subpoena if they haven’t complied by then.

TRENDING: “Women’s” GOP Fundraising Group Refuses to Give Money To Marjorie Taylor Greene or Lauren Boebert

Here are the details from Turning Point Action:

Protect Our Elections Rally

Ft. President Donald J. Trump

Date: July 24, 2021

Time: 9 AM – 5 PM

Location: Arizona Federal Theatre (400 W Washington St, Phoenix, AZ 85003)

Join Turning Point Action at our 2021 Protect Our Elections Rally featuring President Donald J. Trump! More speakers will be announced shortly, register below!

This is a first come, first serve event.

You can register for the event here.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

