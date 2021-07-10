https://www.theepochtimes.com/california-police-officers-sue-city-for-permitting-black-lives-matter-mural_3895496.html
A group of police officers is suing the California city of Palo Alto for letting a Black Lives Matter mural remain in place for months after it was painted on a city street in June 2020. City officials permitted and encouraged artists to create sixteen different murals on city property that were placed together and spelled out “Black Lives Matter,” the officers said in the 12-page suit, filed in California superior court. The mural contained in the letter “E” showed Joanne Chesimard, aka Assata Shakur, who was convicted in 1977 for murdering a state trooper in New Jersey but escaped from prison and fled the United States. Chesimard is a wanted fugitive who is regarded highly by some racial activists. The mural also contained a logo attributed to the New Black Panthers, which is described by the Southern Poverty Law Center as a “virulently racist and antisemitic organization whose leaders …