The banking giant Citigroup is now requiring its employees to either get the Coronavirus vaccine or wear masks at work locations, according to an employee. The email acknowledges that some employees might not want these measures, but the executives are giving them no choice. Many people worldwide are massively opposed to the vaccine agenda, but corporations and the government are refusing to let Coronavirus die. The Biden regime has even created a county-by-county map of “vaccine hesitancy” areas using U.S. Census data to help door-to-door vaccine pushers target their fellow countrymen. The email was first obtained by patriot influencer Julia Song.

Here is the text of the lame email, which highlights the total arrogance of modern corporate leaders. It is written in agonizing executive-speak. The email reads (emphasis added): “Many U.S. colleagues are returning to the office this week for the first time in over a year. This day has been a long time coming. The leadership team and I are excited to begin seeing more smiling faces in-person and to regain the energy that our offices have missed. We’re also excited to see our communities regaining their spirit and strength. In the neighborhood around our headquarters in New York City, restaurants are buzzing and the parks are filled with people. These changes feel good! But we know there will also be a period of adjustment for all of us. As commutes start up again, we will have people on the same teams working from the office and from home on any given day. We will have to find a new way of working that is neither the same as before the pandemic nor what we’ve been doing for the last 15 or so months. Just like at the start of the pandemic, there is no playbook to follow, but I am confident that if we all remain mindful of each other’s circumstances, we will once again show our ability to navigate big changes together.



As we come back to the office, the health and safety of our colleagues remains our top priority. To protect our colleagues and continue to do our part to decrease the transmission of COVID-19, those onsite will participate in daily health checks. This will help colleagues have peace of mind that it is safe for them to come into the office each day. Unvaccinated colleagues will be required to use an at-home rapid test three times a week and wear masks onsite, with the exception of at their desk and while eating in our cafés. While colleagues who provide proof of vaccination will not be required to test or wear a mask, they can still choose to wear a mask and/or test if they prefer. Out of an abundance of caution, we are encouraging all colleagues to wear masks in places where social distancing is more challenging, such as elevators. If any colleague would like to receive the COVID-19 vaccine but have been unable to do so, please contact Citi Medical for assistance. Social distancing efforts will remain in place throughout our buildings for the time being, in accordance with CDC guidelines. As we continue the return to the office, we are closely monitoring the latest medical data and will adjust our plans as needed. CMOT continues to meet weekly, just as we did at the start of the crisis, to make real-time decisions about our policies and protocols. I want to acknowledge that many of you feel ready to put the practices we adopted during the pandemic – like mask wearing and social distancing – behind us and that our policies may differ from those of the communities where you live and work. I ask for your patience and your understanding that our approach is intended to keep our people as safe as possible. We need to continue to support each other and be considerate as the health situation and safety guidance continue to evolve. Looking ahead to September, I’m hopeful that as the data continues to drive our decisions that nearly all of us within the U.S. will be back in the office at least a portion of the time. As we get closer to that time, you will hear more details about what you can expect when you return. We still have a ways to go, but I look forward to seeing many of you in-person in the months ahead!” (The agonizing Citi statement ends).

