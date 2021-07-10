https://twitchy.com/dougp-3137/2021/07/10/cnn-legal-analyst-reports-that-the-biden-wh-has-a-complicated-ethics-problem-on-their-hands/

At yesterday’s White House briefing, Jen Psaki provided some spin on how the Biden administration is handling questions about ethics now that budding artist Hunter Biden is selling his work for upwards of $500,000. Psaki said “a system has been established” to ensure everything’s on the up and up:

That “system” is that the buyers’ identities will remain unknown:

So basically “just trust us, it’s all legit.”

This story had even CNN performing a random act of journalism that, judging from many of the replies, Democrats don’t seem to appreciate:

It might not even be very complicated, but we expect other media outlets to take a “Republicans pounce” approach before too long.

The Biden admin’s “ethics solution” is to completely avoid transparency.

