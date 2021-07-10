https://twitchy.com/dougp-3137/2021/07/10/cnn-legal-analyst-reports-that-the-biden-wh-has-a-complicated-ethics-problem-on-their-hands/

At yesterday’s White House briefing, Jen Psaki provided some spin on how the Biden administration is handling questions about ethics now that budding artist Hunter Biden is selling his work for upwards of $500,000. Psaki said “a system has been established” to ensure everything’s on the up and up:

When asked about potential ethics violations surrounding Hunter Biden’s art sales, Jen Psaki says “a system has been established” and “he has the right to pursue an artistic career.” pic.twitter.com/Ot0YueKadS — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) July 9, 2021

That “system” is that the buyers’ identities will remain unknown:

White House wants to keep Hunter Biden from knowing who buys his expensive artwork under proposed ethics plan https://t.co/LulbjWSTC1 — CNBC (@CNBC) July 8, 2021

So basically “just trust us, it’s all legit.”

This story had even CNN performing a random act of journalism that, judging from many of the replies, Democrats don’t seem to appreciate:

Sources tell CNN that the White House was involved in forming an ethics agreement with the art gallery that’s selling Hunter Biden’s paintings. “It looks terrible for the White House. And they’ve got a complicated ethics problem on their hands now,” says @eliehonig. pic.twitter.com/NtZ9dEBddq — CNN (@CNN) July 10, 2021

It might not even be very complicated, but we expect other media outlets to take a “Republicans pounce” approach before too long.

If they sought an ethics solution how can it be embarassing?? https://t.co/H2qgoFBgmf — Jan Nielsen (@nielsenjall) July 10, 2021

The Biden admin’s “ethics solution” is to completely avoid transparency.

