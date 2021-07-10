https://trends.gab.com/trend-feed/60ea50a0bbafd42ff587bb09
Hundreds of Texans went to the state Capitol on Saturday to testify against restrictive voting bills. …
A raging fire in southern Oregon has destabilized California’s already overburdened power grid amid oppressive heat and ongoing drought….
Republican members of the House Judiciary Committee are pushing a plan to regulate social media companies, in part, by allowing users who have been censored to sue the Big Tech firms which they descri…
Websites of Iran’s transport and urbanization ministry have gone out of service after a “cyber disruption” in computer systems of its staff…
Supporters of former South African president Jacob Zuma are protesting his imprisonment, burning trucks, commercial property and blocking major roads in KwaZulu-Natal province…