https://www.bizpacreview.com/2021/07/10/dont-laugh-youre-now-cancelled-don-jr-takes-takes-no-prisoners-during-sizzling-cpac-speech-1101803/

Former President Donald Trump’s oldest son took no Democratic prisoners during a fiery speech to attendees at the Conservative Political Action Conference in Dallas on Friday.

Donald Trump Jr. began his remarks by noting how his father had been “right” about “everything,” pointing to the theory that COVID-19 escaped from a lab in Wuhan, China, though when the former president first brought it up in the spring of 2020 as the pandemic was just beginning, Democrats and other political opponents in the media dismissed it out of hand.

“At what point in time in these morons’ minds, I don’t know, the Wuhan lab-leak theory not the most plausible argument in the year 2020?” Trump Jr. said, going on to mock those who denied the theory, sparking laughter from the audience.

“Don’t laugh — you’re now canceled. Congratulations,” Trump Jr. joked. “By laughing, you would have been thrown off every social media platform, you would have been thrown out of a job in science because, you know, science no longer follows the rules of physics, right?”







“They don’t follow math, they follow the narrative dictated by CNN because that is able to manipulate the rules of physics,” he continued.

Trump Jr. suggested that “the world is going to hell” under President Joe Biden while going on to note higher gas prices that continue to rise in recent months. He also mocked the White House’s mention of saving 16 cents this year on Fourth of July barbecues as well as White House press secretary Jen Psaki for claiming that Republicans instead of Democrats are actually the ones supporting to “defund the police.”

“Jen Psaki told me so, so it must be true! Is that true or did you see it on CNN?” Trump Jr. ridiculed.

He then blasted the media for using as “proof” that Biden “hasn’t lost it” or isn’t really “riddled with dementia” by pointing out that Russian President Vladimir Putin called the president “sharp.”

“I don’t know. I’m gonna go out on a limb here and say if it was Donald Trump that Vladimir Putin said that about, it’d be a slightly different response,” said the former president’s son. “Did you ever think that maybe Vlad is thrilled to negotiate against a dolt?

“America First went down the toilet with this administration folks, okay? But despite what we see going on a daily basis, despite all of that … there’s one silver lining, Michael Avenatti’s going to prison!” Trump Jr. continued, referencing the disgraced attorney’s recent sentencing for attempting to extort apparel giant Nike.

“I’m sorry… ‘Democratic presidential hopeful.’ I heard this from Brian ‘Potato Head’ Stelter for years on CNN,” he continued, noting he would be “dinged” on social media if he spread “misinformation.”

After a short back-and-forth with an audience member who yelled “I love you,” Trump Jr. speculated why he and his father are popular with the conservative base.

“We actually fight. We’ll actually push back, right? That’s what Donald Trump did for the Republican Party. He showed that you don’t have to just turn the other cheek, roll over and die as the other side gets whatever they want and laughs their way to the bank,” he said. “We need you guys in that fight with us… They can’t cancel all of us.”

Trump Jr. went on to close with words of encouragement to the audience and to his father’s base of supporters in general.

“Stay in the fight. Stay in the game. Make sure you’re involved. Make sure you have those conversations with your friends. Don’t let this one slide,” he said. “We need you in there with us… We will continue to be in this fight as long as you guys do.”

Powered by

see all) Latest posts by Jon Dougherty

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

