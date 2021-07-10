https://www.dailywire.com/news/education-insanity-top-10-stories-of-the-week-vol-23

Welcome back to Education Insanity, a weekly column updating you on the most insane events taking place in our nation’s schools. Here we’ll delve into the growing presence of critical race theory, the ideology that claims that America is irredeemably rooted in racism, and “woke” culture.

Let’s get started.

10. Duke Professor Under Fire For Paper That Encouraged Support For Cleaner Energy In Africa – The College Fix

A professor at Duke University is being scrutinized for publishing a paper that encouraged African nations to transition away from wood-burning stoves to clean, inexpensive energy options that could offset carbon emissions. The Duke alumni Twitter account also fell under fire for promoting the paper.

9. Biden Admin Expands Tuition Breaks For Future Teachers, Removes GPA Requirement To Provide Access To ‘Students Of Color’ – The Daily Wire

The Biden administration announced plans to expand tuition breaks for future teachers via the Teacher Education Assistance for College and Higher Education (TEACH) grant program run by the Department of Education. The plan will also remove the GPA requirement for grant recipients to allegedly provide more access to “students of color.”

8. Parents At Exclusive Manhattan School Reject Apology From Principal Over Woke Video – New York Post

Parents at the Spence School, an elite $57,000-per-year all-girls private school in Manhattan, opted to reject an apology issued from the school’s principal over a video shown to students disparaging white women. Parents claim that Principal Bodie Brizendine is not doing enough to curb the school’s “woke agenda.”

7. UC San Diego Requires New Assistant Chemistry Profs To Complete Research That Advances ‘Anti-Racism, Anti-Oppression’ – The Daily Wire

The University of California San Diego is requiring new assistant professors in the science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) fields to address issues of “race and racism.” Assistant professors in the Department of Chemistry and Biochemistry are required to “design and teach undergraduate courses that align with the African American Studies Minor (AASM) and the Black Diaspora and African American Studies Major.”

6. Nation’s Largest Teachers Union Moves Forward With Resolution That Dubs Israel ‘Occupied Palestinian Territory’ – The Daily Wire

Representatives for the nation’s largest teachers union passed a resolution aimed at recognizing Palestine as a state. The resolution passed during the National Education Association’s annual representative meeting was “referred to the appropriate committee” and insists the union “must recognize the existence and sovereignty of Palestine and Palestinian children and families and their human right to access a quality education and live freely.”

5. Nikole Hannah-Jones Rejects UNC Tenure Offer For Position At Howard University – The Hill

New York Times journalist Nikole Hannah-Jones announced that she rejected a tenured position at the University of North Carolina and will take a similar position at Howard University, a historically black college. Hannah-Jones’ announcement came after UNC initially denied Hannah-Jones tenure.

4. Ohio Private School Students Denied Re-Enrollment After Moms’ ‘Inflammatory’ Campaign Against ‘Indoctrination’ – Fox News

The children of two outspoken Ohio mothers were denied re-enrollment at a prestigious private school after the duo demanded transparency in their children’s alleged race-based curriculum. The mothers were notified on June 11 that they had breached the school’s parent-school contract by creating a coalition that pushed back on what they call the school’s “intimidation and bullying” campaign against students and parents with non-progressive views.

3. Teachers Union President Falsely Claims CRT Critics Want To Ban Schools From ‘Teaching History,’ ‘Discussing Racism’ – The Daily Wire

Randi Weingarten, the president of the American Federation of Teachers, shared an article from the Washington Post falsely claiming that critical race theory opponents don’t want children to be taught history or have discussions about racism. Weingarten captioned the article, “Incredibly important piece from [Kimberlé Crenshaw] about why these bans on teaching history and discussing racism in the classroom are so dangerous. Our students deserve to have the freedom to learn and discuss this in school.”

2. Chicago Public Schools Putting Free Condoms In Nearly Every School, Including Elementary – Chicago Sun-Times

Nearly every Chicago Public School (CPS) will provide students as young as fifth-graders with menstruation products and condoms. The CPS Board of Education passed an action item that requires all schools in Illinois to provide menstruation products and requires schools that teach fifth grade and up to maintain a “condom availability program.”

1. Nation’s Largest Teachers Union Says It Will Teach Critical Race Theory In All 50 States, 14,000 School Districts – The Daily Wire

The nation’s largest teacher union pledged to teach critical race theory — the ideology that claims America is irredeemably rooted in racism — in all 50 states and across the more than 14,000 school districts the union works with. Following negative press coverage of the resolution from primarily right-of-center news outlets, the NEA removed the agenda item from its website.

Got tips? Email me here: cclark@dailywire.com

RELATED: Education Insanity: Top 10 Stories Of The Week (Vol. 22)

The Daily Wire is one of America’s fastest-growing conservative media companies and counter-cultural outlets for news, opinion, and entertainment. Get inside access to The Daily Wire by becoming a member.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

