https://www.oann.com/eu-delivers-enough-doses-to-vaccinate-70-adults-von-der-leyen-says/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=eu-delivers-enough-doses-to-vaccinate-70-adults-von-der-leyen-says



FILE PHOTO: European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen attends a plenary session at the European Parliament in Strasbourg, France July 7, 2021. Patrick Hertzog/Pool via REUTERS FILE PHOTO: European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen attends a plenary session at the European Parliament in Strasbourg, France July 7, 2021. Patrick Hertzog/Pool via REUTERS

July 10, 2021

(Reuters) – The European Union (EU) has delivered enough coronavirus vaccine doses to member states to vaccinate at least 70% of adults, European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen said in a statement.

Von der Leyen urged the EU countries to increase vaccinations and said that about 500 million doses would be distributed across the union by Sunday.

(Reporting by Shubham Kalia; Editing by Toby Chopra)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook