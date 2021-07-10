https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/07/even-big-lib-sean-penn-thinks-left-gone-far/

Actor Sean Penn’s praise of far-left socialist dictator Hugo Chavez is well-known.

He joined him back in 2007 to smear then-President George Bush.

In 2012, he lead a prayer tribute for Chavez in Bolivia.

During the vigil, he called Chavez “inspiring” and a “friend.”

But now the Left has gone too far, according to Penn.

While speaking with Conan O’Brien, Penn said that the Left’s cancel culture has gone too far.

O’Brien agreed, pointing out that people are getting canceled for things they did decades before.

The Daily Wire reported:

In illustration, Penn brought up Alexi McCammond, editor-in-chief of Teen Vogue who was fired after only a few weeks on the job for anti-Asian comments she tweeted as a teenager. “When we’re destroying careers like that, what are we really achieving? What are we doing?” the Oscar-winning star of films like “I Am Sam” and “Mystic River” wondered. The two men then turned to how the trend is impacting their particular genres of show business with Penn pointing out that he would no longer be considered for a part like groundbreaking gay activist Harvey Milk because he’s straight. “Today, almost certainly I would not be permitted to be cast in that role,” Penn said. “We’re living in a time when, if you’re playing a gay lead character, you’d have to be a gay man or a trans character. And there have been these casting issues.” He then warned that the Left has pushed the cause of “representation” too far. “When you have a period of evolution that certainly has an opportunity for people who have had less opportunities to move forward. That has to be supported, and yet in this pendulum swing society that we’re in, you wonder at some point if only Danish Princes can play Hamlet. It is, I believe, too restrictive. People are looking for gotcha moments and to criticize.”

Did Sean Penn really believe the radical Left would never come after people like him?

