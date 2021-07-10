https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/even-cnn-knows-its-a-scam/
Obama’s former ethics chief, @waltshaub, on WH’s deal to help Hunter sell art: It’s a “perfect mechanism for funneling bribes to [the] president”
“It’s an industry that’s notorious for money laundering.” pic.twitter.com/RnOz0rJbfw
— Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) July 9, 2021
Even CNN recognizes a bribery scam when they see one.
EXCLUSIVE: @SeanSpicer showcases Hunter Biden’s latest work of art. pic.twitter.com/hFvCXD1KYk
— Newsmax (@newsmax) July 9, 2021