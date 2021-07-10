https://www.oann.com/factbox-tennis-novak-djokovic-v-matteo-berrettini-road-to-wimbledon-final-and-key-stats/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=factbox-tennis-novak-djokovic-v-matteo-berrettini-road-to-wimbledon-final-and-key-stats
Tennis – Wimbledon – All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, London, Britain – July 9, 2021 Serbia’s Novak Djokovic celebrates winning his semi final match against Canada’s Denis Shapovalov REUTERS/Paul Childs
July 10, 2021
(Reuters) – A look at the road to the Wimbledon final for Serbia’s Novak Djokovic and Italy’s Matteo Berrettini ahead of Sunday’s title showdown on Centre Court (prefix number denotes seeding).
1-NOVAK DJOKOVIC
Age: 34
Nation: Serbia
ATP ranking: 1
Grand Slam titles: 19 (Australian Open 2008, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2015, 2016, 2019, 2020, 2021; French Open 2016, 2021; Wimbledon 2011, 2014, 2015, 2018, 2019; U.S. Open 2011, 2015, 2018)
ROAD TO FINAL
First round: Jack Draper (Britain) 4-6 6-1 6-2 6-2
Second round: Kevin Anderson (South Africa) 6-3 6-3 6-3
Third round: Denis Kudla (U.S.) 6-4 6-3 7-6(7)
Fourth round: 17-Cristian Garin (Chile) 6-2 6-4 6-2
Quarter-finals: Marton Fucsovics (Hungary) 6-3 6-4 6-4
Semi-finals: 10-Denis Shapovalov (Canada) 7-6(3) 7-5 7-5
7-MATTEO BERRETTINI
Age: 25
Nation: Italy
ATP ranking: 9
Grand Slam titles: 0
ROAD TO FINAL
First round: Guido Pella (Argentina) 6-4 3-6 6-4 6-0
Second round: Botic Van De Zandschulp (Netherlands) 6-3 6-4 7-6(4)
Third round: Aljaz Bedene (Slovenia) 6-4 6-4 6-4
Fourth round: Ilya Ivashka (Belarus) 6-4 6-3 6-1
Quarter-finals: 16-Felix Auger-Aliassime (Canada) 6-3 5-7 7-5 6-3
Semi-finals: Hubert Hurkacz (Poland) 6-3 6-0 6-7(3) 6-4
TOURNAMENT STATISTICS DJOKOVIC BERRETTINI
Aces 63 101
Fastest serve speed 125 mph 139 mph
Double faults 17 12
First-serve points won 85% 82%
Winners 190 254
HEAD-TO-HEAD RECORD
Djokovic leads 2-0
Previous meetings
2021 Djokovic def. Berrettini 6-3 6-2 6-7(5) 7-5 French Open, clay
2019 Djokovic def. Berrettini 6-2 6-1 ATP Finals, hard
