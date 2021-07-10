https://pjmedia.com/news-and-politics/kevindowneyjr/2021/07/10/feds-spend-millions-building-massive-database-on-january-6-riot-none-on-antifa-n1460833

Big Brother Just Got Bigger

The Department of Justice, (DOJ) dropped a cool $6.1 million on a database to keep all the evidence related to the January 6 Capitol protest that turned ugly. No word on whether or not there will be a database for a year’s worth of apparatchik violence sparked by the death of George Floyd. Spoiler alert, there won’t be.

$6.1 million is just for starts. That figure could explode to $25.9 million, according to the database listing which The Epoch Times reviewed. That’s a lot of cheddar to arrest those insurrectionist grannies.

Deloitte Financial Advisory Services, LLP, got the contract in late May and began work on the database. The feds have begun delivering volumes of information to Deloitte, including thousands of records from the Capitol Police. The trove of evidence will include photos, videos, written reports, and a Lego Capitol.

NEW: Feds agree to pay consulting firm Deloitte $6.1 million to set up massive database of video, photos and other evidence from #CapitolRiot. Critical to move forward with 500+ prosecutions snagged over lack of system for defense access. w/@kyledcheneyhttps://t.co/dB0S0hV2d0 — Josh Gerstein (@joshgerstein) July 9, 2021

“Following the Capitol Breach, the United States recognized that due to the nature and volume of materials being collected, the government would require the use of an outside contractor who could provide litigation technology support services to include highly technical and specialized data and document processing and review capabilities,” prosecutors wrote in the filing, which was submitted in cases against several accused Capitol rioters.

Not everyone is ok with the spendy database, including Colorado Rep. Lauren Boebert.

The DOJ is going to spend $6.1 million on a January 6 database. Where is the ANTIFA database? Where is the BLM database? It’s as if the DOJ has given up on all investigations other than January 6.

The only person killed in the Capitol melee was an unarmed veteran, Ashli Babbitt, who was shot, reportedly, by Capitol Police Lt. Michael L. Byrd. Babbitt was reportedly shot without being issued a verbal warning.

No less than 535 people have been arrested thus far, and the FBI is seeking the public’s assistance to identify another 300. No one has actually been charging with sedition or trying to overthrow the government.

