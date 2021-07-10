https://www.theepochtimes.com/former-senate-aide-pleads-guilty-in-child-pornography-case_3895484.html
A man who recently worked for the Senate Republican Conference pleaded guilty on Friday to receiving child pornography. Ruben Verastigui, 27, entered a guilty plea during a virtual hearing on Friday before U.S. District Judge Amit Mehta. Verastigui was part of a ring that was trading child porn on a website that has not been named publicly. Homeland Security Investigations agents recovered chat messages from the group after obtaining, through search warrants, electronic devices used by some of the members. The seized devices shows Verastigui shared child porn videos with another member of the group and “made numerous comments about sexually abusing children,” according to a court document crafted by prosecutors and signed by the defendant. After agents executed a warrant on his Washington home on Feb. 5, Verastigui admitted to being a member dubbed “Landon” who used the username “@somethingtaken.” He also acknowledged using the Internet to view, receive, and distribute …