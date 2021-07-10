https://twitchy.com/gregp-3534/2021/07/10/from-follow-the-science-to-ignore-the-science-california-will-not-follow-cdc-guidelines-on-masks-in-schools/

The CDC announced on Friday that students and teachers/staff who are vaccinated do not have to wear masks when school returns in-person this fall:

They’re just guidelines, of course:

But we KNOW how it’s going to go, right? For over a year, we’ve been lectured to “Follow the science!” And now that the CDC is saying something libs won’t like. . .

We’re already seeing that in California:

Yeah, it’s not going to happen:

The panic-porn pushers are already at it, too:

And he’s telling parents to make their own filters for classrooms:

Reminder: *HIS* kids are at a private school in Austria:

As for the science, we have numbers out of the UK on just how safe it is to open schools in the pandemic:

Over to you, America:

The CDC did recommend weekly tests for the unvaccinated, however:

